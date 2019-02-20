“Apple has said it is working on a high-end high-throughput modular Mac Pro for its pro user base that will be easily upgradable and will feature components for the most system intensive tasks,” Hardwick reports. “According to sources who spoke to well-connected Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, Apple has ‘internally weighed previewing a new version of the high-end Mac Pro’ at this year’s WWDC, although no firm decision appears to have been made.”
Hardwick reports, “We still have no word on when in 2019 the Mac Pro is coming, but Apple did promise a 2019 launch date in early 2018.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple had better do something Mac Pro-related at WWDC, lest the pitchforks that have been out for approximately three years threaten to get used!
