“Reliable supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo dropped a treasure chest of Apple hardware rumors for 2019 over the weekend, including the first mention of a possible iPhone 11 design change,” Zac Hall writes for 9to5Mac. “According to Kuo, Apple plans to use a ‘frosted glass casing’ on the new flagship iPhones later this year — a design that would be totally new for iPhones.”

“I don’t personally have complaints about fingerprints on the glass back and the grippy feel is preferred to more slippery aluminum, but I have experienced moments of confusion between the front and back of the iPhone,” Hall writes. “A matte glass back restores the sense of front and back at the cost of a less uniform design.”

“In a year when we expect the iPhone design to retain the same three screen sizes, this iPhone 11 rumor suggests one way Apple can create a visual distinction between the old iPhones and the new models,” Hall writes. “A fresh matte glass finish sounds like a neat modern take on the glossy glass surface seen on the last two years of iPhones without compromise.”

MacDailyNews Take: We vote for less slippery naked iPhones in 2019!