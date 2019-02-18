“Apple’s iOS update to 12.1.4 largely consisted of a bug fix for a widely-publicized Group FaceTime exploit,” Owen reports. “While the update effectively re-enabled the feature, with iPhone and iPad users able to set up Group FaceTime calls once again, not everything appears to have been solved by the patch.”
“While users can commence both standard two-person FaceTime calls and Group FaceTime calls of three or more people, in some cases it is not possible to switch from a FaceTime call to a Group FaceTime version. In some cases, the option to ‘Add Person’ is not available during a FaceTime call, preventing the addition of more participants to a call,” Owen reports. “A reader of MacRumors has reportedly received a confirmation from Apple Support that it is a known issue, but with no timescale for a fix.”
That's good. Also, note that Group FaceTime calls need to be started with at least two additional users in the FaceTime app. Meet us in DM if you're still having an issue with more users: https://t.co/GDrqU22YpT
— Apple Support (@AppleSupport) February 15, 2019
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Seems like a somewhat rare situation for most people, fortunately, but it should be ironed out, not put on the back burner indefinitely, as this is obviously suboptimal functionality.
MacDailyNews Note: Today is Washington’s Birthday in the U.S.A., a federal holiday and, as such, the U.S. markets are closed for the day. We will resume our normal posting schedule tomorrow.
Washington’s Farewell Address, September 19, 1796
SEE ALSO:
Apple to contribute to U.S. teen’s education for discovering Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug – February 8, 2019
Apple to compensate 14-year-old who discovered the Group FaceTime eavesdrop bug – February 7, 2019
Apple’s iOS 12.1.4 now available with Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug fixed – February 7, 2019
House Democrats demand answers from Apple on Group FaceTime eavesdropping flaw – February 6, 2019
Apple likely to pay reward to 14-year-old boy who found Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug – February 4, 2019
Apple’s iOS 12.1.4 is coming to fix the worst iPhone and iPad bug to date – February 2, 2019
Apple apologizes for Group FaceTime eavesdropping bug; will issue fix and re-enable feature next week – February 1, 2019
Canadian law firm applies for class action lawsuit against Apple over FaceTime eavesdropping bug – January 31, 2019
New York state begins probe into Apple’s slow response to FaceTime eavesdropping flaw – January 30, 2019
Apple sued over FaceTime bug that lets people eavesdrop – January 30, 2019
Apple was alerted about FaceTime eavesdropping bug days ago, did nothing – January 29, 2019
Apple, champion of ‘privacy,’ utterly blows it with massively stupid FaceTime bug – January 29, 2019
Apple to patch audio bug in FaceTime that allows users to hear audio and see video from users who have not yet accepted a call – January 29, 2019
Open letter to Tim Cook: Apple needs to do better – January 5, 2015