“Ever wonder why your iPhone’s loading speed is slower than usual? Contrary to what you might think, it isn’t necessarily because your phone is getting old or because your network is slow,” Olivia Young writes for Business Insider. “It could be that your iPhone is bogged down by too many useless files and app data, which likely means it’s time for you to clear out your cache.”

“Cached data encompass all the files and images that your phone has hidden away in its memory. That includes passwords and scripts from previously visited websites that your phone keeps handy for easy access,” Young writes. “In theory, the feature is supposed to make things easier and faster for you because your phone doesn’t have to repeatedly ask you for your passwords and other information. While Apple hasn’t confirmed it directly, the general consensus of the tech community is that when your iPhone gets backed up with too much data, your phone’s cache can make the device run at slower speeds.”

“Clearing your cache can be a healthy habit to adopt to keep your phone operating at full capacity,” Young writes. “It’s a quick and easy process that even those who aren’t exactly iPhone-savvy can do themselves.”

MacDailyNews Note: Read the full article for how to clear cache on third-party apps. To clear your history and cookies, go to Settings > Safari, and tap Clear History and Website Data. Clearing your history, cookies, and browsing data from Safari won’t change your AutoFill information. To clear your cookies and keep your history, go to Settings > Safari > Advanced > Website Data, then tap Remove All Website Data. When there’s no history or website data to clear, the setting turns gray. The setting might also be gray if you have web content restrictions set up under Content & Privacy Restrictions in Screen Time.