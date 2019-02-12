“The iCloud security feature has likely cut down on the number of iPhones that have been stolen, but enterprising criminals have found ways to remove iCloud in order to resell devices. To do this, they phish the phone’s original owners, or scam employees at Apple Stores, which have the ability to override iCloud locks,” Cox and Koebler report. “Thieves, coders, and hackers participate in an underground industry designed to remove a user’s iCloud account from a phone so that they can then be resold.”
“To be clear, ‘iCloud lock’ and a device’s passcode are two different things. The iPhone passcode will unlock the screen, whereas the iCloud password can be used to remove features such as Find My iPhone, Activation Lock, and to associate the phone with a new Apple account, which is critical when a phone is resold,” Cox and Koebler report. “There are many listings on eBay, Craigslist, and wholesale sites for phones billed as ‘iCloud-locked,’ or ‘for parts’ or something similar. While some of these phones are almost certainly stolen, many of them are not.”
Tons more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Beyond the criminality of stealing iOS devices and phishing iCloud passwords or selling stolen devices for parts, here’s Apple’s guide for “What to do before you sell, give away, or trade in your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch,” so at least legitimate trade-ins and resales will work.
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Lynn Weiler” for the heads up.]