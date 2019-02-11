“Blue light from any device can interrupt your circadian rhythm, which research suggests can lead to all sorts of tiredness related problems,” Mark Coppock writes for Digital Trends. “One of the best ways to get around that is to use a blue light filter to change the color palette of your display.”

“Some of the best monitors have their own blue light filters built into them, but there are plenty of software solutions, too,” Coppock writes. “First introduced in iOS, Apple brought Night Shift to MacOS in MacOS Sierra in March 2017.”

Third-party alternatives

• F.lux — Free for Windows, MacOS, and Linux platforms, f.lux is a filtering tool that tracks the sun in your local area to make sure that the color temperature of your monitor(s) matches the local light level. It features the option to turn it off for fullscreen apps (so games and photo-editing aren’t overly affected) and it can even integrate with smart lighting systems if you want to automatically tweak your room lighting at the same time.

• Iris mini — A truly lightweight blue-light filter application, Iris mini has no UI, no buttons, and no “confusing options,” just the ability to adjust your monitors’ coloring to best protect your eyes from glare and harmful blue light. You can manually control it if you wish, but automatic mode will keep up with where the sun is in relation to your location and automatically adjust your screen’s coloring accordingly.

MacDailyNews Take: We used to use F.lux, but since macOS Sierra, we’ve use the Mac’s built-in Night Shift. What do use use, if anything, for filtering blue light from your Mac’s display(s)?