“LG has been catering to Mac owners for years, and the company’s UltraWide 5K2K display is a great solution for creative professionals who want a bit more horizontal real estate,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider.

“If you’ve got a MacBook Pro on your desk, a big monitor absolutely helps workflow. If you’ve got a more compact Mac mini, it’s a requirement,” O’Hara writes. “With certain tasks such as video or audio editing, programming, or other content creation, more real estate is good, and a 34-inch wide display certainly provides that.”

“The LG UltraWide 5K2K sports a resolution of 5120 x 2160, which at first blush makes this look like a 5K monitor,” O’Hara writes. “Eagle-eyed readers will note, however, the vertical resolution. In short, it has the horizontal resolution of a 5K monitor and the vertical resolution of a 4K display.”

MacDailyNews Take: The LG UltraWide 5K2K is guaranteed to make you Mac mini look truly “mini!”