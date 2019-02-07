“For years, Twitter has been asking investors to judge the company by looking at user growth for its daily active users,” Kurt Wagner reports for Recode. “The problem? Twitter never shared how many daily active users it actually had, which made the year-over-year growth hard to appreciate.”

“That changed on Thursday when Twitter shared its daily user total for the first time: Twitter has 126 million daily users,” Wagner reports. “That means roughly 39 percent of Twitter’s monthly active users are on the app every day.”

“Twitter’s monthly active user base — the user metric it has shared quarterly since its IPO in 2013 — is shrinking, and has been for some time. So focusing on DAU instead of MAU lets Twitter show that it’s growing… In fact, Twitter said it will stop sharing the MAU total altogether beginning this year,” Wagner reports. “Twitter’s DAU metric also gives us a sense of how much room Twitter has left to grow… Twitter has a lot of room between its monthly and daily totals.”

MacDailyNews Note: During the Q418, Twitter said it had 321 million monthly active users, down from 326 million in the third quarter and off by nearly 3% from 330 million reported in Q417. Still there is large headroom for growth for Twitter from 126 million DAU and 321 million MAU.