“Flickr, the legacy online photo sharing site, was set to start deleting members’ photos Tuesday, but it announced a deadline extension to March 12,” Jefferson Graham reports for USA Today. “Anyone with over 1,000 photos would have to pay $50 for unlimited storage, and that new policy still stands.”

“Flickr says server issues and customer complaints pushed it to give people more time to download and delete,” Graham reports. “‘Based on feedback from our members and complications some members experienced when downloading photos Monday, … we’ve decided to extend our deletion eligibility deadline,’ says Scott Kinzie, vice president of Flickr owner SmugMug. Talking Tech worked diligently to download and delete Monday night, but the servers were for the most part unresponsive for downloads and very slow for deletes.”

“Flickr started out independently in 2004 and then was purchased in 2005 by Yahoo, which had left it dormant for several years,” Graham reports. “Photo site SmugMug, which targets pro photographers as a place to sell photos and run their websites, bought Flickr in April 2018 and announced the new policies on Nov. 1.”

MacDailyNews Take: Hopefully, the new deadline will give heavy Flickr users enough time to download their photos for safekeeping.