“Disney’s soon-to-launch streaming service and Netflix competitor, known as Disney+, will include non-Disney programming at launch, Disney CEO Bob Iger confirmed in a call with investors following Disney’s earnings on Tuesday,” Sarah Perez reports for TechCrunch. “Last month, Disney had ordered the 10-episode series, ‘Diary of a Female President’ from ‘Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’ writer Ilana Peña, Gina Rodriguez (‘Jane the Virgin’), and CBS TV Studios.”

“The service, we already knew, will feature content from all of Disney’s big-name brands, including Marvel, LucasFilm/Star Wars, Pixar, National Geographic, and Disney Studios itself. And we knew, too, the service will focus on family-friendly fare, while snaring the exclusive streaming rights to things like the Star Wars and Marvel movies,” Perez reports. “On Tuesday, Disney announced that ‘Captain Marvel’ would be the first of its movies to stream exclusively on Disney+.”

“Disney will also produce original shows and movies for the service,” Perez reports. “According to Iger, the long-term strategy is ‘pretty heavily weighted to internally sourced versus externally sourced.’ But he added that there would be times when Disney would be ‘glad to license from third parties.'”

MacDailyNews Take: This is all but guaranteed to be a successful service, if they price it even remotely within reason. So, along with Apple’s forthcoming streaming service with an expected heavy emphasis on quality original content, throw another one on the pile of subscriptions that will soon approach the cost of cable. if it hasn’t already. Let’s see, using ourselves as an example: Apple TV 4K units on every TV with Sony’s PlayStation Vue for live TV, with the Sports pack add-on, Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Now, etc. It’s starting to really add up – and that’s before Disney+ and Apple’s offering!