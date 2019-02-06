“Apple is ‘going on the offensive’ against Fundamental Innovation Systems International (FISI), a USB charging patent holder, and suspected patent troll, according to a Scribd report,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“In a complaint for declaratory judgment of non-infringement, Apple says FISI has claimed via letters, claim charts, phone calls, and in-person meetings that certain Apple products infringe on FISI patents,” Sellers reports.

“Apple says that this isn’t true,” Sellers reports, “and that the court (the U.S. District Court, Northern District of California) shouldn’t allow the threat of a future lawsuit to ‘harm and cause uncertainty to Apple’s business.'”

More info and a link to the legal filing in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Back under your bridge, troll! Begone!