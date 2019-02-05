“Capitalizing on the publicity around next Sunday’s Grammy Awards, Apple is running a series of billboards around Los Angeles featuring memoji versions of artists like Ariana Grande and Kacey Musgraves,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“A triptych is front of the city’s famous Hotel Figueroa, not far from the Staples Center where the awards will be held,” Fingas reports. “The display includes versions of Grande, Musgraves, and Shawn Mendes based on recent album covers, and calls attention to their Grammy nominations.”

“At least one solo billboard for Musgraves can be found elsewhere in Los Angeles,” Fingas reports. “In that case the ad the points out that the singer is an ‘Album of the Year’ nominee.”

MacDailyNews Take: Good ads. Nicely done. Plus, we love triptychs!