“California resident Monica Emerson has filed a class action lawsuit against Apple this week, accusing the company of releasing iOS updates which were ‘specifically designed and programmed to reject, starting on November of 2016, old iPhone chargers from properly charging the iPhones,'” Joe Rossignol reports for MacRumors.

“The complaint, obtained by MacRumors, alleges that Emerson bought an iPhone 7 in September 2016 and charged the device with Apple’s power adapter included in the box without issue until around October 2017, when it stopped working alongside the alert ‘this accessory may not be supported,'” Rossignol reports. “The alert is part of Apple’s system that aims to protect iOS devices against potentially dangerous aftermarket accessories.”

“Emerson believes the alert forced her and thousands of other customers in her situation to buy new chargers, with total claims exceeding $5 million,” Rossignol reports. “As a result, she is suing Apple for damages, accusing the company of false advertising, unfair business practices, fraud, and other violations of California laws.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Has anyone else run into this message while using genuine Apple chargers and cables? We’ve seen the message sporadically with non-Apple chargers, when connecting to vehicles via USB, etc.