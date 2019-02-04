“In beta two of iOS 12.2, Apple hasn’t slowed down,” Andrew O’Hara writes for AppleInsider. “There are a number of notable changes from the inaugural beta including new Animoji, updated animations, tweaked lockscreen, and more.”

“The most headlining feature of iOS 12.2 beta 2 is the quartet of new Animoji characters,” O’Hara writes. “Now users with a TrueDepth Camera System-equipped phone an record messages and strike poses with owl, shark, warthog, and giraffe.”

“There are also a few changes within Control Center, specifically the Music widget. The arced icon in the top right corner has been replaced by a responsive icon that changes depending on where content is being played,” O’Hara writes. “From the lockscreen, the date has now been replaced by the battery capacity —a move that will certainly be controversial.”

MacDailyNews Take: Three is more than enough room to keep the date and simply ad the battery charge level to the Lock screen. Why remove functionality to replace it for another when you could easily have both?