“We learned last week that a second Apple employee has been accused of stealing trade secrets from the company’s Project Titan research into self-driving car technology,” Ben Lovejoy reports for 9to5Mac. “The FBI was called in, and the criminal complaint now filed by the FBI reveal some of the steps Apple takes to protect product development secrets.”

“The FBI investigation reveals other details – like the requirement for all Titan employees to attend in-person training specifically on maintaining the secrecy of the work,” Lovejoy reports. “Unsurprisingly, Apple operates on a ‘need to know’ basis. Of its 140,000 employees, only 5,000 of them were briefed in to the project – ‘disclosed,’ in Apple terminology – and of those, only 1,200 of them had access to the main building where the core work was done.”

