“The FBI investigation reveals other details – like the requirement for all Titan employees to attend in-person training specifically on maintaining the secrecy of the work,” Lovejoy reports. “Unsurprisingly, Apple operates on a ‘need to know’ basis. Of its 140,000 employees, only 5,000 of them were briefed in to the project – ‘disclosed,’ in Apple terminology – and of those, only 1,200 of them had access to the main building where the core work was done.”
MacDailyNews Take: When you invite foxes into the henhouse, don’t be surprised to find your chickens have disappeared.
