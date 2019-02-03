“The evidence includes ;multiple hard drives containing several terabytes of information consisting of, among other things, FBI case reports, search warrant applications and results (e.g., Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts), bank and financial records, and the contents of numerous physical devices (e.g., cellular phones, computers, and hard drives),” Polantz reports. “The prosecutors say in the filing Thursday that the FBI seized electronic devices from Stone’s home, apartment and office.”
Polantz reports, “Stone pleaded not guilty last week to seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Note: More info about Apple and government and law enforcement requests here.
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s iCloud helped U.S. feds track down Russian spam kingpin – March 22, 2018
How U.S. iCloud users can ensure their data isn’t migrated to state-owned servers in China – January 11, 2018
iCloud changes put Apple on collision course with overreaching governments – July 20, 2017
U.S. Customs can search phones but not data stored solely in the cloud – July 14, 2017
U.S. Immigration spent record amount on phone hacking tech just after President Trump’s travel ban – April 13, 2017
Alabama’s governor was undone, in part, by Apple’s iCloud – April 11, 2017
American citizens: U.S. border agents can search your iPhone – March 14, 2017
Why I’m all-in on Apple but not on iCloud – March 29, 2017
How to get past customs without surrendering your digital privacy – February 17, 2017