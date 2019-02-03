“Information the Justice Department collected from Roger Stone’s iCloud accounts and email accounts and on computer hardware spans ‘several years,’ special counsel Robert Mueller said Thursday,” Katelyn Polantz reports for CNN. “As is required by law, the prosecutors will begin sharing the evidence against Stone that they collected with his legal defense team so he can prepare for a trial. ”

“The evidence includes ;multiple hard drives containing several terabytes of information consisting of, among other things, FBI case reports, search warrant applications and results (e.g., Apple iCloud accounts and email accounts), bank and financial records, and the contents of numerous physical devices (e.g., cellular phones, computers, and hard drives),” Polantz reports. “The prosecutors say in the filing Thursday that the FBI seized electronic devices from Stone’s home, apartment and office.”

Polantz reports, “Stone pleaded not guilty last week to seven counts of lying to Congress, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.”

