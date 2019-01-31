“The chipmaker on Wednesday filed motions to enforce the Dec. 20 injunction, its General Counsel Don Rosenberg said in an emailed statement. Qualcomm says Apple failed to properly recall the devices from sellers and some phones were still available in Apple stores in early January,” Matussek reports. “The Apple units “intentionally defy the court order. They obviously don’t consider themselves bound by the injunction,” Qualcomm’s lawyers wrote in the filings. ‘Significant fines must be imposed to put a check on that.'”
Matussek reports, “Qualcomm disclosed its new attack hours after it lost four other cases over two different patents in the same court.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Ahh, the lovely bouquet of Qualcomm desperation as they see their extortion racket vaporizing before their very eyes!
