“Qualcomm Inc. is escalating its patent fight with Apple Inc. by asking a Munich court to fine the company for insufficient compliance with a ban on the sale of iPhones in Germany obtained days before Christmas,” Karin Matussek reports for Bloomberg.

“The chipmaker on Wednesday filed motions to enforce the Dec. 20 injunction, its General Counsel Don Rosenberg said in an emailed statement. Qualcomm says Apple failed to properly recall the devices from sellers and some phones were still available in Apple stores in early January,” Matussek reports. “The Apple units “intentionally defy the court order. They obviously don’t consider themselves bound by the injunction,” Qualcomm’s lawyers wrote in the filings. ‘Significant fines must be imposed to put a check on that.'”

Matussek reports, “Qualcomm disclosed its new attack hours after it lost four other cases over two different patents in the same court.”

