“On Jan. 2, after the closing bell, Apple lowered its first-quarter guidance, which sparked a nearly 10 percent sell-off in the stock the next day,” Lovelace reports. “Cramer, who has long warned against selling Apple shares, had said at the time that he was not convinced and that he was tired of seeing negative Wall Street coverage suffocate the company’s stock. ‘The news simply wasn’t horrible enough to sate the bears,’ the ‘Mad Money’ host said Tuesday night after Apple’s earnings release.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple analysts wrong about Apple? Say it ain’t so.
Cramer also touted the Apple Watch, saying it “is going to be a worldwide phenomenon” that will change health care. “The watch is something to watch,” Cramer said. “You’re going to begin to see deals made all over the world for health.”
SEE ALSO:
Aetna rewards Apple Watch wearers for healthy activity – January 29, 2019
Apple in talks to bring subsidized Apple Watch to Medicare Advantage members – January 18, 2019
Apple’s next really big thing: Health – January 9, 2019
Study shows active Apple Watch users gain extra years of life – November 28, 2018
Apple’s watchOS 5.1.2 will enable electrocardiogram feature on Apple Watch Series 4 – November 28, 2018
John Hancock and Vitality prove Apple Watch incentives boost physical activity rates by more than 30 percent – November 28, 2018
Life insurance companies are luring Apple Watch users with deals – November 16, 2018
John Hancock offers Apple Watch Series 3 for only $25 to all Vitality life insurance customers – October 23, 2017
Apple and Aetna hold secret meetings to bring Apple Watch to the insurer’s 23 million members – August 14, 2017
In major win for Apple, Aetna becomes first insurance company to subsidize Apple Watch – September 27, 2016
New ‘SweatCoin’ iPhone app pays people to get fit – May 5, 2016
Why you’ll wear an Apple Watch to keep your job – March 14, 2016
Share your fitness data for an Apple Watch – or cash – March 2, 2016
Tim Cook hints Apple might build a health device – November 10, 2015
Apple should double down on Apple Watch’s health sensors, battery life, and waterproofing – October 2, 2015
Health insurer will charge more for lazy people, less for active people, based on Apple Watch sensors – September 18, 2015
Dalrymple reviews Apple Watch: ‘My most personal review ever’ – June 16, 2015