“Wall Street’s top tech analysts were beside themselves Tuesday evening after finding Apple’s earnings report to not be as bad as feared, according to CNBC’s Jim Cramer,” Berkeley Lovelace Jr. reports for CNBC. “‘The conference call was dysfunctional. They didn’t know what to do,’ said Cramer, whose charitable trust owns shares of Apple. ”Analysts had their tails between their legs. They cut and run.””

“On Jan. 2, after the closing bell, Apple lowered its first-quarter guidance, which sparked a nearly 10 percent sell-off in the stock the next day,” Lovelace reports. “Cramer, who has long warned against selling Apple shares, had said at the time that he was not convinced and that he was tired of seeing negative Wall Street coverage suffocate the company’s stock. ‘The news simply wasn’t horrible enough to sate the bears,’ the ‘Mad Money’ host said Tuesday night after Apple’s earnings release.”



