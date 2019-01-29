“Revenue for the company’s services segment — a catch-all category that includes Apple Pay, Apple Music and iCloud storage — topped $10.9 billion, marking a 29 percent year-over-year increase,” Salinas reports. “Apple reported a gross margin in its services segment of 62.8 percent. That’s well above the 38 percent margin it reported for its overall business.”
Here’s how the product lines break down:
• iPhone: $51.98 billion vs. $52.67 billion estimated
• iPad: $6.73 billion vs. $5.90 billion estimated
• Mac: $7.42 billion vs. $7.42 billion estimated
• Wearables, Home and Accessories: $7.31 billion vs. $7.33 billion estimated
MacDailyNews Note: AAPL after hours: $159.21 +$4.65 (+3.01%) @ 4:40PM EST