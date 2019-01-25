“Today, we’ve been able to activate the landing page for this new service on Apple News running on iOS 12.2,” Rambo writes. “It looks like the subscription service will be called ‘Apple News Magazines’ and it will be associated to the user’s iTunes Store account, just like Apple Music.”
Rambo writes, “There are many mentions of ‘bundle subscription’ in this beta, which makes us believe this can be a part of Apple’s plan to release an all-in-one media subscription which will include Apple Music, TV shows and magazines.”
Read more and see the images in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Looks like Apple’s Texture relaunch is right on schedule!
