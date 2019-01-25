“Yesterday, Apple released the first beta of iOS 12.2 for developers,” Guilherme Rambo writes for 9to5Mac. “We noticed right away that this release included new features related to Apple’s new magazines subscription service.”

“Today, we’ve been able to activate the landing page for this new service on Apple News running on iOS 12.2,” Rambo writes. “It looks like the subscription service will be called ‘Apple News Magazines’ and it will be associated to the user’s iTunes Store account, just like Apple Music.”

Rambo writes, “There are many mentions of ‘bundle subscription’ in this beta, which makes us believe this can be a part of Apple’s plan to release an all-in-one media subscription which will include Apple Music, TV shows and magazines.”

