“Walton Street, a private-equity firm founded by former JMB Realty boss Neil Bluhm, took over the store in October 2017 in a $360 million deal that included the neighboring 35-story office tower at 401 N. Michigan Ave. The firm didn’t waste any time pursuing a return on its investment, hiring brokerage firm Eastdil Secured last March to sell the Apple store,” Gallun reports. “The investment is a safe bet on a premier retail tenant locked into a 15-year lease, one reason the property is worth so much. The sale also includes a small riverfront space leased to Shoreline Sightseeing, which offers tours by boat on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.”
“The Apple store cost more than $80 million to build, but Apple covered the bulk of that expense,” Gallun reports. “This year, Apple pays annual rent of $124.70 per square foot, or $2.5 million, and its rent increases 10 percent every five years, according to a marketing document for the property.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Now there’s a tidy profit.
