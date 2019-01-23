“It’s time to update your Apple Watch with the first watchOS update of 2019,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes writes for ZDNet. “But don’t expect too much from this update, as it is only a minor release containing security bug fixes and a few other improvements.”

“According to the release notes, here’s what watchOS 5.1.3 contains: This update includes improvements and bug fixes,” Kingsley-Hughes writes.

“That said, the page that Apple has dedicated to outlining security issues that are fixed by watchOS 5.1.3 lists a wide array of vulnerabilities that have been patched,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “In my experience, Apple Watch updates can take quite a bit of time, so don’t kick this process off just as you’re heading out the door.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Note: watchOS 5.1.3 requires iPhone 5s or later with iOS 12 or later, and one of the following Apple Watch models:

• Apple Watch Series 1

• Apple Watch Series 2

• Apple Watch Series 3

• Apple Watch Series 4 watchOS 5.1.3 is not compatible with the first-generation Apple Watch. About the security content of watchOS 5.1.3 here.