“According to the release notes, here’s what watchOS 5.1.3 contains: This update includes improvements and bug fixes,” Kingsley-Hughes writes.
“That said, the page that Apple has dedicated to outlining security issues that are fixed by watchOS 5.1.3 lists a wide array of vulnerabilities that have been patched,” Kingsley-Hughes writes. “In my experience, Apple Watch updates can take quite a bit of time, so don’t kick this process off just as you’re heading out the door.”
MacDailyNews Note: watchOS 5.1.3 requires iPhone 5s or later with iOS 12 or later, and one of the following Apple Watch models:
• Apple Watch Series 1
• Apple Watch Series 2
• Apple Watch Series 3
• Apple Watch Series 4
watchOS 5.1.3 is not compatible with the first-generation Apple Watch.
About the security content of watchOS 5.1.3 here.