“We’ve been waiting impatiently for high-resolution 4K OLED displays to come to laptops, and that finally happened at CES 2019 with models from HP and Dell,” Steve Dent reports for Engadget. “Now we know one likely source for those, as Samsung has unveiled what it says is the first-ever 15.6-inch 4K OLED display.”

“The screens will offer “HDR, excellent color reproduction and high outdoor visibility,” said Samsung Display’s marketing director Yoon Jae-nam,” Dent reports. “Each pixel has its own ‘light,’ so you get true blacks when they’re turned off, and Samsung points out that the panels meet VESA’s DisplayHDR True Black specification.”

Dent reports, “OLEDs aren’t without their issues, however, as screen burn-in and overall lifespan can be problematic.”

