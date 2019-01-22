Tuesday, January 22, 2019 · 8:58 am ·
3 Comments
“Four years. That’s how long it took for Apple to finally update the Mac mini,” Raymond Wong writes for Mashable. “Why did it take so long? Call it serious neglect, overshadowed by the tremendous growth of the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It really doesn’t matter anymore because Apple finally updated its most affordable Mac.”
“The Mac Mini surprised me,” Wong writes. “Despite its less-than-perfect-on-paper specifications, the smooth space gray aluminum computer proved to be a fairly capable machine for creating content.”
“It’s the least expensive Mac you can get and it handles almost all kinds of content creation with aplomb,” Wong writes. “The new Mac mini may look just like the old one at first glance, but it’s a mightier beast.”
New Mac mini delivers five times faster performance over its predecessor
Mac mini now features the Apple T2 Security Chip, enabling on-the-fly data encryption, secure boot and up to 30 times faster HEVC video transcoding.
Much more in the full review – recommended – here.
Mac mini now offers faster and expanded I/O to allow it to connect to almost anything, including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, an HMDI 2.0, two USB-A ports, an audio jack and Gigabit Ethernet, as well as a 10Gb Ethernet option.
MacDailyNews Take: Another great review for Apple’s smallest, but surprisinly sprightly desktop!