“Four years. That’s how long it took for Apple to finally update the Mac mini,” Raymond Wong writes for Mashable. “Why did it take so long? Call it serious neglect, overshadowed by the tremendous growth of the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. It really doesn’t matter anymore because Apple finally updated its most affordable Mac.”

“The Mac Mini surprised me,” Wong writes. “Despite its less-than-perfect-on-paper specifications, the smooth space gray aluminum computer proved to be a fairly capable machine for creating content.”

“It’s the least expensive Mac you can get and it handles almost all kinds of content creation with aplomb,” Wong writes. “The new Mac mini may look just like the old one at first glance, but it’s a mightier beast.”

MacDailyNews Take: Another great review for Apple’s smallest, but surprisinly sprightly desktop!