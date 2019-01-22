“Glass passivated package (GPP) bridge rectifier orders for Apple’s AirPower continue to pull in, according to sources at related suppliers, who expect shipments for the wireless charger to boost further once it becomes available later in 2019,” DigiTimes reports.

“The Apple-designed wireless charging device was unveiled in September 2017, with the company originally targeting 2018 for launch,” DigiTimes reports.

“Lite-On Semiconductor has been shipping GPP bridge rectifiers for use in the forthcoming AirPower for over a year, the sources indicated,” DigiTimes reports. “Lite-On Semi continues to see its shipments for the wireless charging device remain insignificant, but shipments may see a substantial rise later in 2019, the sources believe.”

MacDailyNews Take: Bring on AirPower, finally!