“The Apple-designed wireless charging device was unveiled in September 2017, with the company originally targeting 2018 for launch,” DigiTimes reports.
“Lite-On Semiconductor has been shipping GPP bridge rectifiers for use in the forthcoming AirPower for over a year, the sources indicated,” DigiTimes reports. “Lite-On Semi continues to see its shipments for the wireless charging device remain insignificant, but shipments may see a substantial rise later in 2019, the sources believe.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Bring on AirPower, finally!