Apple is honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on the company’s website’s homepage with the following quote:

Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. — Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Apple CEO Tim Cook quoted Dr. Martin Luther King via his Twitter account this past weekend while thanking “Dorsa Elementary students and all who joined Apple volunteers in San Jose.”

Sixty years ago, Dr. King called on all of us to make a career of humanity. “You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.”

Thanks to Dorsa Elementary students and all who joined Apple volunteers in San Jose today! Sixty years ago, Dr. King called on all of us to make a career of humanity. “You will make a greater person of yourself, a greater nation of your country, and a finer world to live in.” pic.twitter.com/UOssKy4Tl6 — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) January 19, 2019

MacDailyNews Note: Today is Martin Luther King Day in the U.S. and the markets are closed. As usual on such trading holidays, we will have limited posting today.