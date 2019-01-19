“Apple’s HomePod starts with a simple setup and it ends with you forgetting you didn’t always have music surrounding you,” William Gallagher writes for AppleInsider. “In between, though, there are details to consider about that first setup and many options for when you move the HomePod to a new room.”

“If you’ve just got a HomePod then you’ll use your iPhone to set it up and we’ll show you what you need to do. Yet after that initial setup, it’s very unclear what you can do if, for instance, you move the HomePod to another room,” Gallagher writes. “if you’ve initially identified the HomePod as being in your den and now it’s in your office, good luck figuring out how to change that label… The problem is that HomePod doesn’t get its own app as the Apple Watch does and it’s also not found under Bluetooth the way AirPods are. Instead, it’s part of the Home app and each HomePod is a separate accessory that can be included in automation. ”

“Open the Home app on your iPhone. Under its Home section, there will be a button somewhere with an icon of a HomePod and the name of the room you said it’s in,” Gallagher writes. “Tap and hold on that button. If you just tap it, the HomePod either starts playing or pauses its playback if it’s already working. Tapping and holding gets you a very bare screen with a small image of a HomePod and then two buttons. Alarms is just like the alarms section of your iPhone’s Clock app and it’s where you can set new ones or see when your existing ones are going to sound. Then there’s the Settings button and that’s the one to tap.”

MacDailyNews Take: This is a must-read for most any user of HomePod(s)! BTW: If you’re on the fence about adding another HomePod to stereo pair, it’s a significant improvement on an already great sounding setup. Do it!