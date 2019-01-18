“Qualcomm Inc., which won an iPhone ban in December, on Thursday obtained a preliminary injunction stopping its rival from using a statement that Apple distributed to the press in response to the initial ruling,” Matussek reports. “The court said Apple’s release was misleading because the December judgment also ordered Apple to recall the products from resellers, according to a copy of the decision obtained by Bloomberg News.”
Matussek reports, “‘The press release is misleading because it contains statements that are at least potentially deceptive about the availability of the goods,’ the judges wrote. ‘The statement conveys the impression of unlimited availability.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: More pettiness from the Qualcomm extortionists.
Apple’s original statement:
“Qualcomm’s campaign is a desperate attempt to distract from the real issues between our companies. Their tactics, in the courts and in their everyday business, are harming innovation and harming consumers. Qualcomm insists on charging exorbitant fees based on work they didn’t do and they are being investigated by governments all around the world for their behavior. We are of course disappointed by this verdict and we plan to appeal. All iPhone models remain available to customers through carriers and resellers in 4,300 locations across Germany. During the appeal process, iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 models will not be available at Apple’s 15 retail stores in Germany. iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and iPhone XR will remain available in all our stores.”
SEE ALSO:
German court throws out Qualcomm’s latest patent case against Apple – January 15, 2019
Qualcomm posts $1.5 billion bond required to enforce iPhone sales ban in Germany – January 3, 2019
U.S. FTC v. Qualcomm set to begin; case could upend Qualcomm’s predatory business model – December 27, 2018
Qualcomm places high-stakes bet on iPhone injunction in Germany – December 21, 2018
Apple pulls some older iPhones from sale in Germany after patent ruling – December 20, 2018
Qualcomm wins dubious envelope tracker patent case against Apple in Munich – December 20, 2018
German court rules Apple infringed Qualcomm patent – December 20, 2018
Qualcomm warns Apple to take China’s ban of older iPhones very seriously – December 19, 2018
Qualcomm claims Apple is violating Chinese court order, despite software changes – December 18, 2018
Apple releases iOS 12.1.2 – December 17, 2018
Apple denies iPhone import ban in China – December 10, 2018
China ‘bans the import and sale’ of most iPhones, Qualcomm claims; Apple says iPhones still available – December 10, 2018