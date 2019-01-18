“Apple Inc. was ordered to stop using part of a press release that claims all iPhones would still be available in Germany through phone companies and resellers after it was banned from distributing several versions of the device in the country.,” Karin Matussek reports for Bloomberg.

“Qualcomm Inc., which won an iPhone ban in December, on Thursday obtained a preliminary injunction stopping its rival from using a statement that Apple distributed to the press in response to the initial ruling,” Matussek reports. “The court said Apple’s release was misleading because the December judgment also ordered Apple to recall the products from resellers, according to a copy of the decision obtained by Bloomberg News.”

Matussek reports, “‘The press release is misleading because it contains statements that are at least potentially deceptive about the availability of the goods,’ the judges wrote. ‘The statement conveys the impression of unlimited availability.'”

