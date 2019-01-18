“Apple on Tuesday released new Smart Battery Cases for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, offering a convenient but expensive way for iPhone users to get additional battery life,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors. “The Smart Battery Cases will be in stores starting tomorrow, but we got our hands on the iPhone XS Max and XR versions early to check out the features and to see if they’re worth the $129 price tag.”

“Apple is offering the Smart Battery Cases in black or white, and while there are separate versions for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR, each case costs $129 and appears to have the same capacity,” Clover reports. “On the iPhone XS Max with the Smart Battery Case, you’ll get up to 37 hours of talk time, up to 20 hours of internet use, and up to 25 hours of video playback. The iPhone XS with XS Smart Battery Case offers up to 33 hours of talk time, up to 21 hours of internet use, and up to 25 hours of video playback, while the iPhone XR with iPhone XR Smart Battery Case offers up to 39 hours of talk time, up to 22 hours of internet use, and up to 27 hours of video playback.”

“With the Smart Battery Case attached, you can check how much battery life is left in the case using a widget in the Today section of the Notification Center or via the Lock screen,” Clover reports. “Your iPhone will always use the battery provided by the case before expending its own battery, but when charging, your iPhone will charge first.”



MacDailyNews Take: We like the look of these cases much better than the old Quasimodo models!

