“Ten times more iPhone owners are thought to have cashed in on Apple’s discounted battery repairs than the company normally expects, hitting sales of its latest models,” Matthew Field reports for The Telegraph. “Apple chief executive Tim Cook was said to have told staff at a meeting earlier this month that customers had claimed 11 million of its cheaper £25 batteries, which the company had offered at a discount after a battery scandal saw its older iPhones slowing down.”

“Mr Cook said Apple normally expects only around 1-2 million battery replacements, with the surge in repairs hitting sales and blamed in part for Apple cutting its earnings forecast, according to Apple blogger John Gruber,” Field reports. “Apple launched its discounted scheme of battery repairs after it was revealed the company was slowing down its older iPhone models to save on battery wear. Apple was forced to apologise for making its batteries “less effective”.”

“The iPhone maker cut the price to £25 after outcry from customers, with a deadline of December 31 for those who wanted to replace their battery at the lower price,” Field reports. ” Older iPhone models now cost £45 to repair, while the current iPhone XS and iPhone XR models cost £65.”

MacDailyNews Take: It seems likely that Apple neglected to figure in the propensity of many to wait until the last minute. When the flood of last-minute iPhone battery replacements hit Apple late last year, they’d already issued quarterly guidance that likely expected far fewer battery replacements than they actually received. People with new batteries that make their iPhones feel like new again don’t buy new iPhones in huge numbers.