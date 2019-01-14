“Apple wanted to use Qualcomm’s 4G LTE processors in its newest iPhones, but the chipmaker wouldn’t sell to it, Apple’s operating chief testified Monday,” Shara Tibken reports for CNET. “And that’s had a ripple effect on how quickly Apple can make the shift to 5G.”

“Qualcomm continues to provide Apple with chips for its older iPhones, including the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, Apple COO Jeff Williams testified Monday during the US Federal Trade Commission’s trial against Qualcomm,” Tibken reports. “But it won’t provide Apple with processors for the newest iPhones, designed since the two began fighting over patents, he said.”

“And Williams believes the royalty rate Apple paid for using Qualcomm patents — $7.50 per iPhone — is too high,” Tibken reports. “The FTC has accused Qualcomm of operating a monopoly in wireless chips, forcing customers like Apple to work with it exclusively and charging excessive licensing fees for its technology. The FTC has said that Qualcomm forced Apple to pay licensing fees for its technology in exchange for using its chips in iPhones.”

MacDailyNews Take: When all is said and done, Qualcomm’s gonna lose the extortion racket. Qualcomm’s unreasonable, illogical, and irrational licensing scam, which charges a percentage of the total cost of all components in the phone, even non-Qualcomm components, must end. SEE ALSO:

