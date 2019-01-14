Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx
— ChargerLAB (@chargerlab) January 12, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Pardon us, post-Steve Jobs Apple, but we’ll believe it when we see it.
Real artists ship. – Steve Jobs
So, if this piece of vaporware ever solidifies into an actual shopping product, what price tag will Apple slap on it?
SEE ALSO:
Whither AirPower? Apple ended 2018 with a rare product launch miss – January 2, 2019
Apple’s AirPower fiasco ‘doomed to failure’ – September 17, 2018
Whither Apple’s mythical AirPower charging pad? – September 13, 2018
Samsung’s Wireless Charging Duo is a poor man’s Apple AirPower – August 10, 2018
Seriously, where the heck is Apple’s AirPower charger? – June 6, 2018
Where is Apple’s AirPower? – April 25, 2018
Apple unveils AirPower charging mat to simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods; coming ‘next year’ – September 12, 2017