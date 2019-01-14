Breaking: AirPower is finally coming. We just learned from credible source in supply chain that the manufacture Luxshare Precision has already started producing Apple AirPower wireless charging pad. Luxshare Precision is also the maker of Apple AirPods and USB-C cables. pic.twitter.com/UqgWIAh3sx

MacDailyNews Take: Pardon us, post-Steve Jobs Apple, but we’ll believe it when we see it.

Real artists ship. – Steve Jobs

So, if this piece of vaporware ever solidifies into an actual shopping product, what price tag will Apple slap on it?