“But SSDs remain expensive many years after they first appeared,” Fleishman writes. “One way Apple tried to offer more competitive pricing was to have as an option its own kind of hybrid drive… The Fusion Drive.”
“However, the Fusion Drive has always been a fussy thing,” Fleishman writes. “Fusion Drives, more than any other kind of storage device, demand continuous and rigorous backups, whether local (via Time Machine or the like) or cloud based.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: The most important thing to do for your Mac with any type of storage: Back up your data!
