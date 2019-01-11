“It turns out, if you’ve got an iPhone, a pair of Apple AirPods and are using the latest operating system, then you possess all you need to eavesdrop on other people’s conversations,” Pochin writes. “All you have to do is set up Live Listen in your settings and turn up the volume on the phone’s microphone and you’ll be good to go.”
“According to news.com.au those who use Live Listen can leave their phone in different locations around their house and be able to hear everything that’s going on through the AirPods,” Pochin writes. “Reportedly this works up to a distance of around 15m away.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Wait, if you leave a live microphone in a room, you can listen to it using Bluetooth earphones?!
What a shockingly creepy discovery!
Thanks, Mirror, when it comes to hard-hitting investigative journalism, you never disappoint!
Wait unit they find out what people are doing with baby monitors and webcams!
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Think” for the heads up.]