“If you’ve ever wanted to channel your inner James Bond and try your hand at a spot of spying, it appears Apple has accidentally come up with a way for you to do just that,” Courtney Pochin writes for The Daily Mirror. “And honestly, it’s a little bit creepy.”

“It turns out, if you’ve got an iPhone, a pair of Apple AirPods and are using the latest operating system, then you possess all you need to eavesdrop on other people’s conversations,” Pochin writes. “All you have to do is set up Live Listen in your settings and turn up the volume on the phone’s microphone and you’ll be good to go.”

“According to news.com.au those who use Live Listen can leave their phone in different locations around their house and be able to hear everything that’s going on through the AirPods,” Pochin writes. “Reportedly this works up to a distance of around 15m away.”

