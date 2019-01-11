“CES 2019 marks the first time AMD has ever given a keynote at the international trade show — so naturally, you’d expect the company’s debut conference to be packed,” Abrar Al-Heeti reports for CNET. “On Wednesday morning, AMD President and CEO Lisa Su didn’t disappoint, talking up the company’s upcoming third-gen Ryzen desktop CPUs, the new Epyc Rome chips for data centers and how, in partnership with Acer and HP, it debuted the first ever AMD-powered Chromebooks.”

“AMD’s biggest announcement of the show, however, is clearly the Radeon VII: The world’s first 7-nanometer gaming graphics card,” Al-Heeti reports. “AMD says the Radeon VII will boost performance by 29 percent in games like Battlefield V, up to 25 percent for esports titles and as much as 40 percent in games that support Vulkan. The company says users who rely on programs like Adobe Premiere and Blender should get a notable bump in performance as well.”

“The Radeon VII is due to launch on Feb. 7 at an MSRP of $699,” Al-Heeti reports. “Buyers will also get copies of The Division 2, Capcom’s upcoming Resident Evil 2 remake and Devil May Cry 5.”

