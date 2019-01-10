“Long a staple in places like the U.S. and Canada, turn-by-turn directions for Apple Maps have finally come to the world’s second-biggest country, India.,” Roger Fingas reports for AppleInsider.

“The option gives iPhone and Apple Watch owners a built-in way of navigating India’s sometimes complicated road system,” Fingas reports. “It remains to be seen how well Maps copes, as there are still periodic complaints about accuracy and guidance elsewhere.”

“It’s not clear why support has lagged in India,” Fingas reports. “Turn-by-turn guidance has been available in places like China and Germany for some time, and even in small markets like Andorra, Gibraltar, and Vatican City.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Good news for iPhone in India! Once Foxconn begins assembling higher-end iPhones, hopefully the lower prices can can charge (avoiding high “Make In India” import taxes) combined with local features such as this will help goose sales in the country.