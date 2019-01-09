“The two companies are disputing comments their CEOs have made over settlement talks: Apple’s chief on Tuesday said any talks ended in September 2018. In November, Qualcomm’s Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf made comments about the supplier’s efforts to resolve the dispute,” Nellis reports. “Qualcomm on Tuesday said Cook miscast Mollenkopf’s remarks, which did not mention a settlement and which Qualcomm maintains are accurate.”
Nellis reports, “In a television interview on CNBC earlier on Tuesday, Cook responded to a question from host Jim Cramer about whether Apple would settle with Qualcomm after Qualcomm had announced legal victories against Apple in patent cases in China and Germany.”
MacDailyNews Take: At 16:53 in the above video, the following takes place:
Cramer: Qualcomm keeps telling me over and over again, ‘[Apple is] going to come to the table, you have to, lost a suit in Germany, lost a suit in China. Wait ’til you see them cave.’ Are you going to cave?
Cook: No. Look, the truth is we haven’t been in any settlement discussions with them since the third calendar quarter of last year. That is the truth. So I’m not sure where that thinking is coming from. The issue that we have with Qualcomm is that they have a policy of ‘no license, no chips.’ This is, in our view, illegal and so many regulators in many different countries agree with with this. And the, secondly, they have an obligation to offer their patent portfolio on a fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory basis and they don’t do that. They charge exorbitant prices and they have a lot of different tactics they use to do that. And that’s not just us saying that. You can see what’s coming out of the FTC trial here in the United States and obviously, I have an issue with some of their other tactics that I’m sure you’ve read about.
Cramer: Right, that they say you are in settlement talks all the time.
Cook: Well, not just that, but paying somebody to write fake news and promoting it. This is stuff that should be beneath companies, not how things should operate.
Qualcomm’s increasingly desperate to keep their extortion racket intact, but the end is nigh whether they realize it or not.
