“Qualcomm Inc on Tuesday responded to comments Apple Inc Chief Executive Tim Cook made in an interview, in which he said there had been no recent settlement talks between the iPhone maker and chip supplier in their global legal battle, calling Cook’s remarks ‘misleading,'” Stephen Nellis reports for Reuters.

“The two companies are disputing comments their CEOs have made over settlement talks: Apple’s chief on Tuesday said any talks ended in September 2018. In November, Qualcomm’s Chief Executive Steve Mollenkopf made comments about the supplier’s efforts to resolve the dispute,” Nellis reports. “Qualcomm on Tuesday said Cook miscast Mollenkopf’s remarks, which did not mention a settlement and which Qualcomm maintains are accurate.”

Nellis reports, “In a television interview on CNBC earlier on Tuesday, Cook responded to a question from host Jim Cramer about whether Apple would settle with Qualcomm after Qualcomm had announced legal victories against Apple in patent cases in China and Germany.”

