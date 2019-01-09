“Apple CEO Tim Cook spoke with CNBC following an early 2019 profit warning from the company,” Jonny Evans writes for Apple Must. “He took the moment to tease new products and services expansion and promise big news in digital health.”

“The iPhone XR has been the most popular model sold every day since launch, it is not a ‘failure’ and revenue for wearables is already more than 50% more than iPod was at its peak,” Evans writes. “‘I believe, if you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, ‘What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?’ it will be about health,’ Cook said, promising new services around heath care, with an accent on empowering individuals to take better care of themselves.”

Evans writes, “On Siri, he told Jim Cramer: ‘Well, we’re putting a ton of investment in Siri. And so if you look at Siri today, Jim, we have about a bit over 500 million devices that are using Siri out there, Siri enabled. And Siri’s used over 10 billion times a month. And it’s in 21 different languages and 30-something countries.'”

MacDailyNews Take: “Apple’s revenue for wearables is already more than 50% more than iPod was at its peak.” That’s quite remarkable to think about, actually. Quarterly iPod revenue peaked at US$4 billion in fiscal Q108 (Holiday 2007). Here’s hoping that Apple investment into Siri pays off big time and that we get to see major advancement in Apple’s personal assistant at WWDC 2019!