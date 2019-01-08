“The company has rolled out at least one new iPhone in each of the last several years, adding features that have pushed the starting price of its top-of-line model above $1,000,” Krouse reports. “With less fanfare, Apple has also let U.S. customers trade in older models for credit — a program it is now hoping will help mitigate the sticker shock.”
MacDailyNews Take: Whatever it takes. We do feel that Apple could have done a better job of moving this program along. Perhaps they held back so as to not upset carriers and other iPhone resellers?
