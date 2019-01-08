“Wireless carriers have long made smartphones look cheaper to consumers by subsidizing their cost,” Sarah Krouse reports for The Wall Street Journal.

“The company has rolled out at least one new iPhone in each of the last several years, adding features that have pushed the starting price of its top-of-line model above $1,000,” Krouse reports. “With less fanfare, Apple has also let U.S. customers trade in older models for credit — a program it is now hoping will help mitigate the sticker shock.”

Read more in the full article here.

MacDailyNews Take: Whatever it takes. We do feel that Apple could have done a better job of moving this program along. Perhaps they held back so as to not upset carriers and other iPhone resellers?

