“Apple has been granted a patent (number 10,175,653) for a ‘watch glow light band’ that hints at future Apple Watch bands that glow in the dark,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“In the patent filing, Apple says that such watch bands fit user desires’s to customize their watches to express variety and style,” Sellers reports. “Of course, this could also be a safety feature for runners and bikers who exercise in low light conditions.”

Sellers reports, “Here’s Apple’s summary of the invention: ‘Watch bands with multiple light tubes, each light having a light fiber and at least one light-emitting diode for providing light to each light tube. The light-emitting diode may produce a wide color gamut for the light fiber to produce light in each light tube. Each light-emitting diode may produce a different color and light intensity different from the other light tubes in the watch band.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Besides fashion and safety, changeable band colors could work in much the same way as assigning a custom text tone to an individual contact, one could assign a specific color. So when your Apple Watch band turns red, you know it’s the boss!