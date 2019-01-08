“In the patent filing, Apple says that such watch bands fit user desires’s to customize their watches to express variety and style,” Sellers reports. “Of course, this could also be a safety feature for runners and bikers who exercise in low light conditions.”
Sellers reports, “Here’s Apple’s summary of the invention: ‘Watch bands with multiple light tubes, each light having a light fiber and at least one light-emitting diode for providing light to each light tube. The light-emitting diode may produce a wide color gamut for the light fiber to produce light in each light tube. Each light-emitting diode may produce a different color and light intensity different from the other light tubes in the watch band.'”
MacDailyNews Take: Besides fashion and safety, changeable band colors could work in much the same way as assigning a custom text tone to an individual contact, one could assign a specific color. So when your Apple Watch band turns red, you know it’s the boss!