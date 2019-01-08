“Enterprises speak to their customers, and while enterprises are certainly (and appropriately) adopting Apple’s solutions across their internal infrastructure, they must still communicate with customers who may be using other platforms,” Evans writes. “That’s not easily possible with iMessages and FaceTime.”
“Given that development of Messages apps seems to have been lacklustre at best, mainly consisting of a few games and thousands of weird emoji sticker packs, I can’t help but think Apple could unleash more potential by making its system cross platform compatible,” Evans writes. “Think about Group FaceTime. I’d argue that this is one of the most sophisticated video chat services around, but at present it’s only really useful if you inhabit the Apple universe. That’s a shame, as it could be a powerful collaborative and customer relationship tool if it were made more compatible with other platforms.”
Much more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s a computer age-old problem, compatibility or lack thereof and what happens to your hardware sales if you, for example, release Messages for Android, as Apple once considered (and still might)?
SEE ALSO:
Why Apple should release Messages for Android – April 30, 2018
Google’s ‘Chat’ is not end-to-end encrypted like Apple’s iMessage – April 23, 2018
Messages and five other apps Apple really needs to make for Android – March 15, 2017
Why I remain unconvinced when Apple denies plans to introduce iMessage to Android – June 17, 2016
Why Apple’s holding back Messages for Android: Hardware sales – June 15, 2016
Apple’s new iMessage is great, but why the hell isn’t it on Android, yet? – June 14, 2016
Apple’s iMessage and Siri will allow iOS 10 users to send money via Square Cash – June 13, 2016
Apple to deliver iMessage to Android at WWDC – June 9, 2016