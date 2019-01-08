“Apple at CES is making its consumer-related pitch clear , but if it wants to put even more life into its enterprise sales it must make FaceTime and iMessages more compatible with other platforms to support next-generation enterprise communications,” Jonny Evans writes for Computerworld.

“Enterprises speak to their customers, and while enterprises are certainly (and appropriately) adopting Apple’s solutions across their internal infrastructure, they must still communicate with customers who may be using other platforms,” Evans writes. “That’s not easily possible with iMessages and FaceTime.”

“Given that development of Messages apps seems to have been lacklustre at best, mainly consisting of a few games and thousands of weird emoji sticker packs, I can’t help but think Apple could unleash more potential by making its system cross platform compatible,” Evans writes. “Think about Group FaceTime. I’d argue that this is one of the most sophisticated video chat services around, but at present it’s only really useful if you inhabit the Apple universe. That’s a shame, as it could be a powerful collaborative and customer relationship tool if it were made more compatible with other platforms.”

