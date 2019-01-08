“In a note to clients Jean Baptiste Su, vice president and principal analyst at the consulting firm of Atherton Research predicts that Apple will release a re-designed iPhone X in 2019,” Dennis Sellers reports for Apple World Today.

“He forecasts it to have a smaller notch, a fingerprint reader (Touch ID) under the display, and a USB-C port,” Sellers reports. “Su adds that ‘it will still lack the extensibility (memory card), the battery life, the lightning-fast charging capability, and the camera quality of Android flagship smartphones while being more expensive.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Yes, but what did Joe Schmoe from Noname Research predict? Also, Su’s characterization of Android flagship phones in relation to his forecasted next-gen “iPhone X” reeks of bias.