The well-connected and rather reliable Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) has posted via Twitter what he says is Apple’s next-gen 2019 iPhone featuring three rear cameras.

Geskin offers two versions, one with the cameras in a square configuration and on with the cameras arranged in a diamond pattern within a larger, square camera bump versus the rectangular bump that is seen today on Apple’s X-class iPhones.

Geskin notes that by moving the speaker upwards, Apple will be able to reduce the size of the TrueDepth Camera notch by a significant and noticeable 33%.

MacDailyNews Take: Definitely looks plausible and it’s certainly nice to see that Apple plans to put the inelegant kludge on a diet, at least! Now, what will Phil Schiller name them? iPhone XI Turbo? iPhone XI Quattro? iPhone XI Hemi?