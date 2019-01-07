Geskin offers two versions, one with the cameras in a square configuration and on with the cameras arranged in a diamond pattern within a larger, square camera bump versus the rectangular bump that is seen today on Apple’s X-class iPhones.
Geskin notes that by moving the speaker upwards, Apple will be able to reduce the size of the TrueDepth Camera notch by a significant and noticeable 33%.
Only by moving the speaker up Apple will be able to reduce the size of the notch by 33% | Concept pic.twitter.com/CBt0w3lDZw
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 5, 2019
Alleged renders of #iPhoneXI prototype, features three rear cameras and square camera bump 😳😯 pic.twitter.com/lGNkd36t4x
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 6, 2019
#iPhoneXI 2019 – Render based on leaks (alternate version) pic.twitter.com/9mZzY5sig3
— Ben Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 6, 2019
MacDailyNews Take: Definitely looks plausible and it’s certainly nice to see that Apple plans to put the inelegant kludge on a diet, at least!
Now, what will Phil Schiller name them? iPhone XI Turbo? iPhone XI Quattro? iPhone XI Hemi?