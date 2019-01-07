“Austrian Apple supplier AMS today announced the launch of new sensor technology that could be incorporated into future iPhones to cut down on the size of the notch that houses the TrueDepth Camera System used for Face ID,” Juli Clover reports for MacRumors.

“AMS has developed a new RGB light and IR proximity sensor that’s designed to be installed behind a smartphone’s OLED display, reducing the outside area required for these sensors,” Clover reports. “The company says that its new light and proximity sensor could perhaps result in the elimination of the bezel in its entirety.”

“AMS is the company that provides Apple with optical sensors for the TrueDepth camera system on the iPhone X, XR, XS, and XS Max,” Clover reports. “While AMS does not list Apple as a customer, analysts believe Apple accounts for approximately 45 percent of AMS’ business.”

“Sensor specialist AMS is teaming up with Chinese software maker Face++ to produce new 3D facial recognition features for smartphones,” Reuters reports. “So far, China’s Xiaomi is the only maker of Android-based smartphones that AMS has disclosed as a customer. Analysts think Huawei’s Mate20 Pro phones also use AMS’s sensors.”

“Under the new tie-up, Face++ will provide software to process the optical data collected by AMS’s sensors,” Reuters reports. “AMS and the Chinese artificial intelligence software specialist said their corporation would enable manufacturers to offer functions such as facial payments and augmented reality more quickly.”

