“Apple never launched AirPower, a product it said would arrive in 2018,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “Apple announced a product at its September 2017 iPhone event called ‘AirPower’ that was supposed to let iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods owners wirelessly charge all three devices at the same time. Apple said it would launch in 2018, but it never did.”

“During each of its events this year — one in March where it announced new iPads, its developer conference in June, the annual iPhone event in September and a Mac event in October — Apple failed to mention AirPower or its status,” Haselton reports. “Mysteriously, Apple began pulling all mention of AirPower from its website after the September 2018 iPhone event. Around that time, plugged-in Apple writer John Gruber, suggested that AirPower was facing overheating problems and may have been ‘”scrubbed.'”



“At this point, it seems likely AirPower has been canceled or indefinitely delayed,” Haselton reports. “An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.”

