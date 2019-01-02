“During each of its events this year — one in March where it announced new iPads, its developer conference in June, the annual iPhone event in September and a Mac event in October — Apple failed to mention AirPower or its status,” Haselton reports. “Mysteriously, Apple began pulling all mention of AirPower from its website after the September 2018 iPhone event. Around that time, plugged-in Apple writer John Gruber, suggested that AirPower was facing overheating problems and may have been ‘”scrubbed.'”
“At this point, it seems likely AirPower has been canceled or indefinitely delayed,” Haselton reports. “An Apple spokesperson was not immediately available to comment.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: File under: Don’t announce it until it’s ready or at least until you’re damn sure you can ship it.
What was the point of setting yourselves up for failure and public ridicule at the ands of CNBC et al., Apple?
Real artists ship. – Steve Jobs
SEE ALSO:
Apple’s AirPower fiasco ‘doomed to failure’ – September 17, 2018
Whither Apple’s mythical AirPower charging pad? – September 13, 2018
Samsung’s Wireless Charging Duo is a poor man’s Apple AirPower – August 10, 2018
Seriously, where the heck is Apple’s AirPower charger? – June 6, 2018
Where is Apple’s AirPower? – April 25, 2018
Apple unveils AirPower charging mat to simultaneously charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods; coming ‘next year’ – September 12, 2017