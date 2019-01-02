“nitially, the iPhone used its computer smarts to overcome the limitations of phone cameras — the tiny sensor, for example. But over time, Apple added amazing features like Smart HDR and the incredible Portrait Mode, which simulates the out-of-focus background that occurs naturally with traditional high-end cameras,” Sorrel writes. “This path is likely to continue. Computational photography, as it is called, is pushing the capabilities of cellphone cameras far ahead of regular “dumb” cameras. So what can we expect to see in future?”
“3D photos are one of those gimmicks that seem lame now, but in 20 years time will seem amazing. Another is the iPhone’s Live Photos feature. These might seem little more than space-wasting novelties now,” Sorrel writes. “But when your kids are all growed up, or your parents are dead and buried, being able to see them moving for a tiny moment will be precious. Likewise for 3D… To see just how cool it could be, just imagine that all those old photo prints from your childhood were Live Photos, or in 3D.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As Sorrell notes in his full article, for taking great low light photos on iPhone, give Whimsical Productions’s Cortex Camera app a whirl. For just $2.99 it’s a no-brainer!
SEE ALSO:
Digital Photography Review: Apple’s iPhone XS/Max is a leap forward in computational photography – October 5, 2018
Austin Mann reviews iPhone Xs camera: ‘I’ve never worked with a camera that can balance light like this – not even close’ – September 20, 2018
Inside Apple’s iPhone Xs camera technology that rivals DSLR quality – September 20, 2018
‘Shot on iPhone Xs’ video showcases Apple’s amazing new camera – September 13, 2018