It’s already Tuesday, January 1, 2019 in some parts of the world . In fact, New Year’s Day is now more than half over in Kiritimati (Christmas Island) – greetings from the past!

As we post this, we still have just under 7 more hours to go, but regardless of when it rolls around the globe to you, MacDailyNews wishes everyone a happy, healthy, and successful 2019!

An eventful, important year is about to begin for Apple. Even more so than 2018 which saw the release of the HomePod, iPad (6th gen), MacBook Pro, Apple Watch Series 4, the releases of iOS 12 and macOS Mojave, the continued roll-out of Apple Pay, the debut of the watchOS 5 and tvOS 12, iPhone XR, XS, and XS Max, the new iPad Pro, Mac mini, the Retina MacBook Air, along with increased Apple Music memberships, and more!

This year we’ll finally find out Apple’s plans for the Mac Pro and see the debut of the company’s long-awaited original content streaming service. We can’t wait to see what 2019 brings! (Maybe even AirPower? ¯_(ツ)_/¯ )

Fireworks extravaganza over Sydney Harbour as Australia welcomes in 2019 #HappyNewYear2019 pic.twitter.com/ZUOLnVzSLk — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) December 31, 2018

Singapore puts on a magnificent fireworks display to ring in 2019 #HappyNewYear2019 https://t.co/r0ofEPS9XP pic.twitter.com/emRyqNzHyO — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 31, 2018

Plethora of colours light up Hong Kong's skyline as clocks strike midnight #HappyNewYear2019 https://t.co/r0ofEPS9XP pic.twitter.com/Mb9PEVXbZR — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 31, 2018

Keep up with New Year's Eve celebrations from around the world as they happen right here! https://t.co/Danrh44GUf — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) December 31, 2018

Thank you very much for visiting MacDailyNews and for patronizing our sponsors, without whom we would not exist. We really appreciate your visits and feedback!

To those of you who’ve sent us links, and to all of the MacDailyNews regulars, an extra special thank you!

In 2019, we expect another record year for Apple Inc. and we’ll be happy to cover it all…

But first: Happy New Year, everyone!