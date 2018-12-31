“Apple is far from alone. Combined with Facebook, Google, Microsoft and dozens of other big cloud-computing companies, the IT sector is buying so much renewable energy that it reshaping the entire sector,” Kahney writes. “It’s a big reason solar and wind have become so competitive. And in 2019, that trend will only accelerate.”
“To date, about 20 of the biggest IT companies have made commitments to becoming 100 percent renewable… Other companies are starting to follow suit. Giants such as Ford, General Motors, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Mars, Spring, Walmart and many others have all made commitments to renewable energy,” Kahney writes. “Next year IT will continue to lead the way. Apple has committed to switching its vast Asian supply chain to renewables, and is getting strong commitments from suppliers such as Foxconn.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Kudos to Apple for leading the way for the company’s many, many followers yet again!
For more on Apple’s environmental initiatives, visit apple.com/environment.
