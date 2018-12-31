“Apple doesn’t use any coal-powered energy at all,” Leander Kahney writes for Wired. “In April, the company announced that its entire worldwide operation ran on 100 percent renewable energy, including hundreds of retail stores, dozens of data centres and its huge campus in Cupertino, which has one of the world’s largest rooftop solar arrays.”

“Apple is far from alone. Combined with Facebook, Google, Microsoft and dozens of other big cloud-computing companies, the IT sector is buying so much renewable energy that it reshaping the entire sector,” Kahney writes. “It’s a big reason solar and wind have become so competitive. And in 2019, that trend will only accelerate.”

“To date, about 20 of the biggest IT companies have made commitments to becoming 100 percent renewable… Other companies are starting to follow suit. Giants such as Ford, General Motors, Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark, Mars, Spring, Walmart and many others have all made commitments to renewable energy,” Kahney writes. “Next year IT will continue to lead the way. Apple has committed to switching its vast Asian supply chain to renewables, and is getting strong commitments from suppliers such as Foxconn.”

Read more in the full article here.