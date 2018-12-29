“A new interview between Jony Ive and Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa offers a rare look into the minds of two design icons,” Michael Steeber reports for 9to5Mac. “The interview was published in the February 2019 edition of Japanese design magazine AXIS.”

“Ive and Fukasawa’s working relationship extends at least back to the 1990s, when both designers collaborated to create the Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh,” Steeber reports. “While largely regarded as unsuccessful in the marketplace, the computer represented important principles and introduced a renewed emphasis on design at Apple.”

“Ive also offered more insight on the design of Apple Park and the building’s larger goals. By constructing the campus primarily horizontally, new movement patterns are established that connect employees and the outside space. A similar philosophy is used to direct customer flow in new Apple retail stores,” Steeber reports. “The magazine is available to read in the U.S. through the Zinio app, where it is offered for $14.99 as a bilingual download.”

MacDailyNews Take: Here's the intro video for the Twentieth Anniversary Macintosh, a design showcase and a glimpse at the direction Apple would take and smartly hold dear in years to come, thanks to Steve Jobs and Jony Ive.

