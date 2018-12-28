“The MacBook Pro and MacBook Air should benefit from Intel’s chip makeover in 2019,” Brooke Crothers writes for Forbes. “Intel is slated to move to its Sunny Cove microarchitecture, the chipmaker said recently — which would put 10-nanometer Intel processors in Macs for the first time.”

“Intel has been stuck at 14nm since 2014 — though it has made iterative improvements to that manufacturing process over the years ,” Crothers writes. “Enter 10nm Sunny Cove, which is designed to increase performance per clock and improve power efficiency. But the more interesting upgrade will be Gen11 graphics that roughly doubles the performance of Gen9 graphics… Intel, in effect, skipped Gen10, according to Anandtech. For more details see Anandtech on what it calls Intel’s ‘failed 10nm Cannonlake chip.’”





“If Apple follows past practice, a future 13-inch MacBook Pro will get Intel’s top-of-the-line Gen11 graphics with revved up quad-core processors, while the 15-inch MBP will get updated to Intel’s latest many-core mobile processors,” Crothers writes. “A 2019 MacBook Air update would use a follow-on to the very-low-power (7-watt) Y series dual-core Amber Lake — used in the current late-2018 MBA.”

