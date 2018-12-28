“Intel has been stuck at 14nm since 2014 — though it has made iterative improvements to that manufacturing process over the years ,” Crothers writes. “Enter 10nm Sunny Cove, which is designed to increase performance per clock and improve power efficiency. But the more interesting upgrade will be Gen11 graphics that roughly doubles the performance of Gen9 graphics… Intel, in effect, skipped Gen10, according to Anandtech. For more details see Anandtech on what it calls Intel’s ‘failed 10nm Cannonlake chip.’”
“If Apple follows past practice, a future 13-inch MacBook Pro will get Intel’s top-of-the-line Gen11 graphics with revved up quad-core processors, while the 15-inch MBP will get updated to Intel’s latest many-core mobile processors,” Crothers writes. “A 2019 MacBook Air update would use a follow-on to the very-low-power (7-watt) Y series dual-core Amber Lake — used in the current late-2018 MBA.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As for the 12-inch MacBook, could we see the first Apple processor-powered Mac in 2019? We’re hoping against hope that we will (but 2020 is likely the earliest to reasonably expect such a magnificent beast).
There is no reason why Apple could not offer both A-series-powered Macs and Intel-based Macs. The two are not mutually exclusive… — MacDailyNews, January 2015
